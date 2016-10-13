Air pollution plummets in Israel for Yom Kippur

Air pollution in Israel's main cities dropped by at least 90 percent on Wednesday, as the country marked the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, when few vehicles are on the roads, according to Environmental Protection Ministry figures cited on Thursday by Agence France Presse.

In Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and their surrounding areas, nitrogen oxide pollution declined drastically to between seven and 17 parts per billion by

air volume. Before the holiday, levels were 178 parts per billion in Jerusalem and 95 parts per billion in the Tel Aviv area.

