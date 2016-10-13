Peace Now pulls out of anti-Israel UN session

Peace Now, which opposes Israel's presence beyond the 1949 ceasefire line, announced, Thursday, that it will not take part in an informal United Nations Security Council session on that presence, scheduled for Friday.

The meeting, entitled “Illegal Israeli Settlements: Obstacles to Peace and the Two-State Solution.” was officially convened by Angola, Malaysia, Venezuela, Senegal and Egypt on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. Peace Now sources said the organization was not taking part because a considerable number of the countries that initiated the session have no diplomatic relations with Israel.