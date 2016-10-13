Ariel: Netanyahu does not want to uproot Amona either

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel told Israel Defense Forces Radio, Thursday morning, "My working assumption is that [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu [also] does not want to evacuate Amona to the extent that that's possible." He was commenting on a demand by fellow Jewish Home Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaket that Netanyahu ask the Supreme Court for a six-month delay in its scheduled demolition of the Samarian Jewish community or face a coalition crisis.

Regarding his own involvement, Ariel said, "I don't want to be among the whips. I prefer to do the practical things I know how to do." He made it clear that he stood behind Amona residents.