Emek Line free for 3 months

On Sunday, Israel Railways will revive the historice Emek (Jezreel Valley) Line, connecting Haifa and Beit She'an. Between Sunday and November 4th, people boarding at any of the line's four stations can ride free anywhere in the country with tickets obtained at ticket offices. For the remainder of the first three months, the same arrangement will be available via the Rav Kav card. After that time a 50-percent discount will apply for the line's first two years.

In the case of the Kfar-Yehoshua' station, the free rides and discounts will be limited to residents of the localities immediately adjacent to the station.