A military court has sentenced a Nahal Brigade soldier to 28 months in the brig for the accidental shooting of his girlfriend, 17-year-old Vital Barmash last May in Ramat Gan.
The sentence was part of a plea bargain.
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16
Soldier gets 28 months for accidental shooting death
