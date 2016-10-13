IsraelNationalNews.com

Soldier gets 28 months for accidental shooting death

A military court has sentenced a Nahal Brigade soldier to 28 months in the brig for the accidental shooting of his girlfriend, 17-year-old Vital Barmash last May in Ramat Gan.

The sentence was part of a plea bargain.



