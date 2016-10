14:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Rte. 71 congested from Beit Hashita to Yissachar Jct. Traffic was congested, Thursday afternoon, on Highway 71 between Beit Hashita and the Yissachar Junction due to a tractor-trailer that went up in flames.



