The United States announced, Wednesday, that there will be two days of talks on Syria's civil war, according to Agence France Presse. US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are expected to be joined on Saturday in Lausanne, Switzerland by counterparts from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar -- all backers of Syrian opposition forces.

On Sunday Kerry is likely to meet in London with his European counterparts from Britain, France and Germany.