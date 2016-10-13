Israel's importer of Toyota has announced the recall of 924 of its Prius model manufactured between last November and last month due to a problem which releases the parking brake.
The move is part of a worldwide recall affecting 340,000 cars.
|
08:48
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16
Toyota Prius recall
