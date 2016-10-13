IsraelNationalNews.com

Toyota Prius recall

Israel's importer of Toyota has announced the recall of 924 of its Prius model manufactured between last November and last month due to a problem which releases the parking brake.

The move is part of a worldwide recall affecting 340,000 cars.



