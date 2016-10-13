The Palestinian Authority's Interior Ministry announced, Thursday, that the population in Gaza reached two million this week.
The ministry said 4,983 babies were born in the Hamas-ruled area in September, about 166 a day.
|
08:43
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16
PA: Gaza population hits 2 million
The Palestinian Authority's Interior Ministry announced, Thursday, that the population in Gaza reached two million this week.
The ministry said 4,983 babies were born in the Hamas-ruled area in September, about 166 a day.
Last Briefs