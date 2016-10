08:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 UNESCO Agenda: Western Wall not Jewish Read more



A resolution on the Thursday agenda of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization not only denies the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Jewish ties, but also portrays the Western Wall as a Muslim holy site. The resolution is expected to pass.