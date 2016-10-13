Israel's ouster removed from FIFA agenda

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Strategic Affairs have managed to remove the ouster of Israel from Thursday's agenda of soccer's world governing body FIFA, according to Kol Yisrael government radio. The Palestinian Authority had sought the ouster, based on Israeli teams beyond the 1949 Armistice Line and what the PA claimed was restriction of movement for PA players in Judea and Samaria. The PA claims will be raised only as a report.

Asked by AFP on Wednesday what they would do if FIFA didn't rule in their favor this week, Rajoub said they could take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. "We will take it to (CAS) and demand FIFA respect international law," he declared.