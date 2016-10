07:56 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 46-year-old killed in accident near Bitzron A 46-year-old man was killed, early Thursday morning, when his vehicle ran into a tree at the side of the road in Moshav Bitzron near Gedera. Police are investigating.



