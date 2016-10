07:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Stabbing in Gilo Park Police are investigating a stabbing in Jerusalem's Gilo Park, Wednesday evening. A woman who lives across the 1949 ceasefire line was brought to the Terem immediate-care facility claiming she fell on broken glass but a friend said she was stabbed at the park by someone she did not know while in the company of friends. The stabber fled.



