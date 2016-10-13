Peace Now and B’Tselem in Anti-Israel UN Meeting

The Peace Now and B'Tselem groups, which oppose Israel's presence beyond the 1949 Armistice Line, will be represented, Friday, when the United Nations Security Council holds an informal meeting initiated by the Palestinian Authority, focusing on construction in the Jewish neighborhoods of eastern Jerusalem, the legalization of existing communities in Judea and Samaria, and what the PA refers to as “land confiscations”. At the meeting’s conclusion the organizers are expected to call for a Security Council resolution against all of the above.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, harshly criticized the expected participation of Israeli organizations in the meeting. “During this time of year of reflection and prayer for unity amongst our people, it is sad and disappointing that Israeli organizations are providing moral cover for anti-Israel activities at the UN.”