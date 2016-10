07:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Rock attack on police car in Beit Hanina Rocks were thrown at a police car in the predominantly Arab northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, Wednesday evening. There were no injuries but the car's windshield was damaged.



