A Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab officer on Wednesday was sentenced to jail for criticizing PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, only to be later pardoned by Abbas.

A court had originally sentenced the officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Osama Mansour, to jail and ordered him dismissed after he openly criticized Abbas for attending the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, where he was also seen shaking hands with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.