19:37
  Tishrei 10, 5777 , 12/10/16

Johnson: Investigate Syria for war crimes

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson called to investigate Syria in the International Court in the Hague for war crimes.

He also called on citizens to protest at the Syrian embassy for its role in the war.



