UK Labour promotes lawmaker who made Holocaust reference on Gaza

The Labour party in Britain continues to make headlines, with its leader Jeremy Corbyn promoting a lawmaker who seemingly compared Israel’s treatment of Palestinian Arabs to the Holocaust.

According to JTA, Corbyn made Yasmin Qureshi, who has apologized for causing any offense with her remark in 2014, shadow justice minister, a position that makes her Labour’s point person on the subject.

