New York Jewish newspaper endorses Clinton

The Jewish Week of New York on Tuesday endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, marking the first time in the publication’s history that it has endorsed a presidential candidate, JTA reports.

In an editorial on its website, the newspaper also asserted that Republican candidate Donald Trump "presents a danger to this country" and his campaign "is based on instilling fear in Americans, doubling down on divisions among us, [and] describing virtually every aspect of society as broken, corrupt, defeated."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)