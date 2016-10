A man carrying an axe made anti-Semitic threats to a group of Jews in a town near Manchester, England, on Rosh Hashanah, JTA reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the man was inside a vehicle close to a synagogue in the town of Prestwich when he made the threats on October 3.

