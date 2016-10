Independent U.S. presidential candidate Evan McMullin has named a Jewish running mate, Mindy Finn, JTA reports Tuesday.

Finn, 35, is president and founder of Empowered Women, a nonprofit organization that aims to foster discussion of feminism.

