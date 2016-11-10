Russia carries out its heaviest strikes on Aleppo

Russia on Tuesday carried out its heaviest strikes in days on Syria's Aleppo, as at least five children were killed in rebel fire on a school in the war-torn country's south, AFP reports.

The raids in Aleppo killed at least 12 civilians, a monitor said, and caused massive damage in several residential areas of the city's rebel-held east.

