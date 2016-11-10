Two Israeli children killed in accident in Georgia

Tragedy on the eve of Yom Kippur: Two children, Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld from the Binyamin region community of Michmash, were killed on Tuesday in a car accident during a family trip to Georgia.

The accident occurred when the jeep in which the family was travelling overturned. The parents, Noa and Hanoch Greenfeld, were moderately injured.

