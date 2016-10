16:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Incredible true story happening now in Bet El... Read more



His father is dysfunctional. His mother is in a closed insane asylum. Though once living the streets, Binyamin will now go far in the IDF. Read his incredible story ► ◄ Last Briefs