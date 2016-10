12:22 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Putin refuses to meet with Hollande over Syria According to Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to come to Paris to meet with French counterpart Francoise Hollande to discuss the current war in Syria.



