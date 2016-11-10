11:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Israeli family involved in serious accident in Georgia An Israeli family was involved in a serious car accident in Georgia. The foreign ministry requested from representatives from the embassy in Tiblisi to arrive to the scene and aid the family, whose status is not yet known.



