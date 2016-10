11:12 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 PA parliament leader praises terrorist as 'martyr of Allah' Read more



Deputy Speaker of the Palestinian Authority Parliament praises terror attack that killed 2 Israelis, calls for all Arabs to in footsteps.