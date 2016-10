07:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Public transportation will stop in the afternoon Public transportation will stop in the early afternoon in preparation for Yom Kippur. The last flight from the Ben Gurion airport will take off at 14:30.



