07:14 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Jerusalem Police will increase forces for Yom Kippur Jerusalem Police is ready with increased forces for Yom Kippur. City police, border policemen, backup forces and volunteers will spread out across the city starting from the morning to guard public order, as well as thousands of people expected to come to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall in the Old City.



