Report: Netanyahu asks Kerry not to promote anti-Israel resolutions

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Israel would expect that the Obama administration will not carry out a shift in policy and will not promote or support a United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian issue during the period following the U.S. presidential election until Obama leaves office, Haaretz reported Monday.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu made the comments in a telephone conversation with Kerry on Saturday night in which he explained to Kerry about the relocation plan for the community of Amona.