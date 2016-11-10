05:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Did Shaked ask Glick to apologize? MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) apologized for a Facebook post criticizing Jerusalem District Court judge Hagit Mac-Kalmanovich after he received a phone call from Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home), Channel 10 News reported on Monday. Glick, a Temple Mount activist who was shot at close range by a terrorist last year and miraculously recovered, criticized Mac-Kalmanovich after he learned that she was the judge who allowed the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Jerusalem on Sunday to delay the start of his imprisonment after he was convicted of Facebook incitement. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs