05:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Tishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16 Palestinian Arab electrocuted inside smuggling tunnel A Palestinian Arab man died after being accidentally electrocuted inside a smuggling tunnel between Egypt and southern Gaza, the Palestinian Authority-based Ma'an news agency reported. Local sources identified the man as Hamda Madhi, 25, from Khan Yunis. The incident occurred Sunday, according to Ma'an. Read more



