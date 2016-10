The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Monday confirmed the death of its propaganda chief, Wa'il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, a month after the Pentagon said he was killed in a U.S.-led air strike in Syria's Raqqa province.

A statement posted online by the group and quoted by Reuters paid tribute to al-Fayad, who was also known as Abu Mohammed al-Furqan. The statement just referred to him by his alias.