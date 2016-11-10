Grassroots org to Bennett: 'Save Amona; no excuses!'

The Mattot Arim grassroots organization has called on Education Minister Naftali Bennett, and his supporters, to spare no effort to save the threatened Jewish town of Amona – and certainly not to suffice with political excuses.

Bennett, head of the religious-Zionist Jewish Home party – a senior partner in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's coalition government – said on Monday that he does not see how the destruction of Amona can be stopped. The Supreme Court has ordered the entire community to be razed by the end of 2016 because unidentified Arabs claim some of the land as their own.