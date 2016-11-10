A Yanshuf-type helicopter of the Israeli Air Force made an emergency landing at the Ben Gurion Airport due to technical failure on Monday night.
The helicopter landed safely and no one was injured.
|
00:13
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 9, 5777 , 11/10/16
IAF helicopter makes emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport
A Yanshuf-type helicopter of the Israeli Air Force made an emergency landing at the Ben Gurion Airport due to technical failure on Monday night.
The helicopter landed safely and no one was injured.
Last Briefs