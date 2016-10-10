Terror: Jerusalem Arab construction off the agenda

Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman of Jerusalem said, Monday, that he was removing Arab construction from the agenda of planning and building commission he chairs, in the wake of Sunday's fatal terror attack in the capital.

The office of Mayor Nir Barkat said the move was not coordinated with the mayor and did not reflect the policy of the municipality. It said the way to foil terror was to fight those who chose its path without compromise while strengthening the hands of the moderate and those who obey the law.