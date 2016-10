22:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Warmer than usual for Yom Kippur It will be partly cloudy through Thursday with no significant change in temperature on Tuesday but a rise in temperature to above average on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to rise on Thursday. Friday will be clear to partly cloudy with a slight drop in temperature. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 26Celsius/78Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 31C/87F; Golan Heights: 29/84;

Haifa, Tel Aviv: 27/80; Be'er Sheva': 32/89; Dead Sea: 33/91;

Eilat: 34/93



