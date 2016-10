22:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Criminal shooting in Ramle A 28-year-old man suffered moderate wounds, Monday evening, in a shooting on Adas Shafiq Street in Ramle, southeast of Tel Aviv. Medics of the Magen David Adom emergency service treated the victim and evacuated him to Asaf Harofeh Hospital. A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was criminal in nature and not an act of terrorism.



