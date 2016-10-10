Zionist Union MKs hit government over poverty report

Members of Knesset from the Zionist Union criticized the government, Monday, following a report by the National Insurance Institute that said Israel had a high rate of poverty among youth and senior citizens and low subsistance allowances.

Labor Party Secretary-General Hilik Bar called on the ministers of Welfare, Economics and Finance to quit. MK Merav Michaeli said the government does not know how to help the weak and should be changed. Nachman Shai, who chairs the Knesset Lobby for Senior Citizens called the report an indictment of the government.

