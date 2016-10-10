A bus was hit by a rock on Monday evening, next to the Me'arat Hamachpelah Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron.
There were no injuries but the bus was damaged. The driver told authorities he thought shots had been fired at the bus.
|
21:38
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16
Rock attack in Hevron
A bus was hit by a rock on Monday evening, next to the Me'arat Hamachpelah Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron.
There were no injuries but the bus was damaged. The driver told authorities he thought shots had been fired at the bus.
Last Briefs