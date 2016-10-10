Balad MKs: Probe political, unnecessary

Members of Knesset Jamal Zahalka and Hanin Zoabi (Balad) said, Monday evening, that their hours of interrogation by police regarding suspicions of corruption in party funding was "unnecessary", according to a statement issued by the party.

The statement said the Knesset members "stressed that it was proven once again that this is a political investigation intended to harm the Balad party as part of a political persecution campaign against the Arab public and its representatives." The party said it acted within the law and if there were irregularities, they should be investigated by the state comptroller and not the police.