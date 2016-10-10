PM to Kerry: Don't change your policy

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told Secretary of State John Kerry of the United States, Saturday night, that he trusts President Barack Obama won't take advantage of the time between the November elections and the end of his term in January to make declarations that are binding on the next administration or change standing American policy to veto unilateral anti-Israel programs at the United Nations.

Despite denials by the Obama administration, officials in Jerusalem fear the president will use his last days in the White House to place Israel against "accomplished facts".