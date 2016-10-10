Erdan: Terror won't defeat us

Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan cited the police and Border Guards, Monday evening, for enabling Israel to carry on a routine life and observe the holidays of the Jewish month of Tishrei, "in spite of the repeated attempts of [the] murderers drenched in hate to damage the fabric of our life in this country."

Referring to Sunday's terror attack in Jerusalem during a memorial ceremony at the Border Guard Memorial in Eeron, Erdan said, "From here of all places and of all times in the wake of last night's [sic] incident, a clear call goes out: Terror will not defeat us. This is the testament of your loved ones. For this they fought, as do thousands of border police who are found at this time on the walls of Jerusalem. We will not lower our heads. We will continue to build and to be built here in this country."