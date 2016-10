20:12 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 'Developing Sanhedrin' counts 2nd year of new jubilee cycle Read more



The fringe group believes Jewish population figures and developments indicate the onset of a requirement to observe Jubilee commandments. ► ◄ Last Briefs