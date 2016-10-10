Wikileaks: Netanyahu admired Hillary a lot

Among the latest documents to be released by the Wikileaks website are correspondence from senior aides to United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. As a result of correspondence between senior consultant Stuart Eizenstat and a Netanyahu associate, Eizenstat wrote that Netanyahu admired Clinton a lot and the two had a positive relationship.

According to the associate, Netanyahu said it was easy to work with Clinton and there was a feeling that her attitude toward Israel was better than that of the White House. In other correspondence it was written that Israel would wait for the next adminstration to get what it wanted and would not bypass the White House.