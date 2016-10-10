Border Guard lightly wounded in Ar-Ram disturbances

Disturbances continued, Monday, in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Ar-Ram, next to the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov. On Sunday, a number of soldiers were wounded by rocks thrown by rioters.

A Border Police officer suffered light wounds to the hand from a firecracker thrown by a rioter in "Taxi Square". He was taken to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Two Israeli cars that accidentally came to the square were pelted with rocks. The occupants were not hurt and were able to retreat in the direction of the nearby Jewish community of Adam.