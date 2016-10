18:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Missionaries erect stall in central Tel Aviv Read more



In the last few weeks, missionary activists have set up a stall in central Tel Aviv where they are issuing Christian materials to passersby. ► ◄ Last Briefs