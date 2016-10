Members of Knesset Jamal Zahalka and Hanin Zoabi were questioned under caution of prosecution, Monday, in connection with a probe into corruption in their Balad party in the Joint Arab List.

Dozens of party leaders and others have been questioned in connection with the case, which involves millions of shekels smuggled into Israel from Jordan in connection with local and national elections in 2013. They face charges of fraud, forgery and money laundering.

