17:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Petah Tikva, Rishon Letzion ban kaparot in public places Read more



The cities of Petah Tikva and Rishon Letzion have banned the performance of kaparot on chickens in public places. ► ◄ Last Briefs