For the first time in religious education, a regional art track has been opened for boys in four schools in Gush Etzion and Efrat.

The track is named after soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas since he fell in the Protective Edge counter-terror campaign in 2014. The supervisor of art and media studies in the Religious Education Administration noted that Goldin pursued his artwork while in the army. His work has been exhibited in Israel and at the United Nations.